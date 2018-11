U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that the previous day’s telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump was quite positive.

The two heads of state think they should enhance trade relations, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing.