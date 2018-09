BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the government has received an invitation from the United States for trade talks, and welcomes it.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. flag is seen during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The White House’s top economic adviser said on Wednesday the Trump administration has invited Chinese officials to restart trade talks.