Phase 2 of China trade deal to address certain tech issues: U.S. Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that some technology and cybersecurity issues would be resolved in the next chapter of a deal to end a trade dispute between the United States and China.

“I think a very significant amount of the technology issues are in Phase 1. There are other certain areas of services away from financial services that will be in Phase 2. There are certain additional cybersecurity issues that will be in Phase 2,” Mnuchin told CNBC as the two countries were poised to sign the first phase of the agreement.

“There still more issues to deal with and we’ll address those.”

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are due to sign the pact at a ceremony at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EST, marking a truce after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have weighed on global economic growth.

The ceremony comes just as the U.S. Senate prepares to begin its impeachment trial of Trump here only the third U.S. president ever impeached.