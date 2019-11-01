U.S., China trade working hard to conclude trade deal: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press after an interview on CNBC on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States and China are working hard to conclude a trade deal following directions from their leaders, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

Mnuchin was speaking to reporters in New Delhi where he held talks with Indian leaders as part of a regional tour.

“We continue to make progress (on U.S.-China trade deal,” he said after meeting Indian Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other administration officials had looked toward the Nov. 11-17 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as a possible venue to sign the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping before Chile this week canceled its plan to host the international summit.

“Both sides are working hard under President Trump and under President Xi’s direction to conclude the deal,” Mnuchin said.