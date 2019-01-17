U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin weighs lifting tariffs on China: WSJ

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to Capitol Hill reporters after it was reported House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) would ask the Treasury Department to delay the lifting of sanctions on two companies tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to give Congress time to review the decision in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Fie Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

But Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has resisted the idea, and the proposal had not yet been introduced to President Donald Trump, according to the Journal.

A Treasury spokesman denied the report, telling the Wall Street Journal: “Neither Secretary Mnuchin nor Ambassador Lighthizer have made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation with China.”

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan. 30 and 31 for the latest round of trade talks aimed at resolving a bitter trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The Trump administration is scheduled to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent on March 2.