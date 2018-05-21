U.S. Commerce chief to travel to China next week: Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will travel to China next week to help finalize a trade agreement after Washington and Beijing reached an initial framework last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a Senate Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee holds a hearing on the FY2019 funding request and budget justification for the Commerce Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Secretary Ross has to go over and turn that into a signed piece of paper with companies,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House. “This is not a government-to-government purchase order, but we have an agreement with them as to what will be executed.”