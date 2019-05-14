U.S. Treasury chief to plan for trade meeting in China soon: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives outside the office of the U.S. Trade Representative for a second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will plan for another trade meeting in China at some point soon, a Treasury spokesman said on Tuesday, adding to President Donald Trump’s earlier statements that U.S. dialogue with Beijing was continuing.

Asked at a briefing whether Mnuchin was headed back to Beijing for more talks, the spokesman said: “As the secretary has indicated, the negotiations will continue. We do anticipate, as the secretary indicated yesterday, that we will plan for a meeting in China at some point soon.”

The spokesman provided no further details on the timing of a potential visit, but said that Trump was planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in late June at a Group of 20 leaders summit in Japan.