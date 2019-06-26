U.S. Treasury Secretary says U.S.-China trade deal is 90% done: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answers question from reporters about the United States new sanctions on Iran at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the trade deal between the United States and China is “about 90%” complete, CNBC reported.

“We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there’s a path to complete this,” Mnuchin said in an interview to the news channel.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet this week at the G20 summit in Japan hoping to calm their 11-month trade war.

Separately, in comments on recent U.S. sanctions on Iran, Mnuchin said he believes the sanctions “are working”.