China accuses U.S. of flip-flopping in trade negotiations

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer points at markers on the floor as he leads Chinese Vice Premier Liu and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to their position for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China, July 31, 2019. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the United States was to blame for flip-flopping in bilateral trade negotiations over the past year, after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump warning Beijing against stalling talks.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily press briefing. Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators concluded their latest round of trade negotiations in Shanghai earlier on Wednesday.