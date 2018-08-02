FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 2, 2018 / 10:14 AM / in an hour

China says fully prepared for U.S. threats on escalating trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is fully prepared for the United States’ threats to escalate the two countries’ trade war and will have to fight back to defend its dignity and the interests of its people, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China upholds the use of dialogue to resolve disputes but equal treatment and keeping to promises are pre-requisites for dialogue, it said in a statement.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said that President Donald Trump directed a higher 25-percent tariff from a previously proposed 10 percent, because China has refused to meet U.S. demands and has imposed retaliatory tariffs.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.