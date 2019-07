Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States can find a way to resolve their trade dispute if legitimate concerns are taken into consideration, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng also said during a weekly news briefing that China hopes the U.S. will remove sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] as soon as possible and clear a path for healthy bilateral relations.