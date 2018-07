BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday the proposed U.S. tariffs on an extra $200 billion of Chinese goods is completely unacceptable, adding that Beijing will have to respond to the latest moves by Washington.

FILE PHOTO: Workers ride on an motor rickshaw through an aluminium ingots depot in Wuxi, Jiangsu province in this September 26, 2012 file picture. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

In a statement, the commerce ministry said the U.S. actions hurt America’s own interests, China and the rest of the world.