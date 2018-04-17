FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 7:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says U.S. sorghum probe aims to correct unfair trade practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday its anti-dumping investigation on the imports of U.S. sorghum aims to correct unfair trade practices.

China is willing to expand cooperation with the United States on trade disputes, the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry said earlier China will require agricultural business CHS Inc and other U.S. companies to put down a deposit of 178.6 percent of the value of their sorghum exports to China, effective from Wednesday, after finding the U.S. grain has damaged the domestic industry.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

