FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 2, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump trade adviser does not see U.S.-China tariff response 'spiral'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday he did not see the United States and China responding to each other’s tariff moves in a tit-for-tat escalation of trade tensions.

Asked on CNBC television what the U.S. response should be to about China’s tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. fruits, nuts, wine, frozen pork, steel pipe and aluminum scrap, Navarro said: “I don’t think this is going to be an action-response, action-response. That’s not what this should be about, that just leads to escalation spirals.”

Navarro said President Donald Trump was firmly committed to a course of action that would level the trade playing field between the two countries.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.