Trump will have final say on U.S.-China trade deal: White House trade adviser

FILE PHOTO: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens to a news conference about a presidential executive order relating to military veterans outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will be the one to make the final decision on tariffs and the U.S.-China trade deal, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday.

“Either way we’re going to be in a great place ... The president loves them (the tariffs),” Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“If we get a great deal, we’ll be in a good place as well. But it will be the president’s decision. It will come soon,” Navarro added.