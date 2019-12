FILE PHOTO: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens to a news conference about a presidential executive order relating to military veterans outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new year, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

“We’ll probably have a signing on that within the next week or so - we’re just waiting for the translation,” Navarro said in an interview with Fox News.