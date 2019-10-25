White House adviser Navarro fighting 'Phase One’ of U.S.-China trade dealL CNBC

FILE PHOTO: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens to a news conference about a presidential executive order relating to military veterans outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is fighting “Phase One” of the China trade deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

Navarro contests the shelving of protections for intellectual property and technology that appeared in earlier versions of the same deal, CNBC said.

U.S. and Chinese trade officials are “close to finalizing” some parts of an agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said earlier.