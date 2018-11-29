White House trade adviser Navarro to attend Trump meeting with Xi: official

Director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro attends the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has advocated a tough stance against China, will attend a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina, an administration official said.

That official and another official said Navarro would be present at the G20.

Navarro has sparred with members of Trump’s economic team over how hard to approach China over a trade dispute that has raised tensions between the two world powers.

Trump told reporters on Thursday before leaving for Argentina that he was open to a trade deal with China but was not sure he wanted one because he was happy with the money coming in from Beijing through tariffs.