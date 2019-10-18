White House's Navarro points to November for U.S.-China phase one deal

FILE PHOTO: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens to a news conference about a presidential executive order relating to military veterans outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Friday pointed to next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Chile as the Trump administration seeks to formalize its “phase one” trade pact with China.

“We’re on the glide path to Chile and the meeting of the two presidents mid-November. And the plan there is to have an agreement, so we’ll see what happens,” Navarro said in an interview on Fox Business Network, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.