China says will conduct 'comprehensive assessment' of U.S. defense policy bill

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it would conduct a comprehensive assessment of the contents of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the National Defense Authorization Act after signing it in front of soldiers from the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

In a statement on its website, the ministry said that the U.S. should treat investors with objectivity and fairness.

The bill, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China’s ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.