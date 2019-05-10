U.S.-China trade talks will continue Friday morning: paper editor

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S.-China trade talks in Washington will continue on Friday morning U.S. time, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of Chinese state-run newspaper the Global Times, tweeted on Friday.

“I just called someone who is close to the negotiations in Washington and was told the two sides just finished Thursday’s talks. They will have another negotiation Friday morning US time. In other words, negotiations will extend beyond the time when the US starts to raise tariffs,” Hu tweeted in English.

He gave no other details.