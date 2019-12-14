USTR files notice suspending Dec. 15 tariffs on Chinese goods

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Friday filed a Federal Register notice suspending the 15% U.S. tariffs slated to go into effect on Sunday on Chinese goods worth about $160 billion after reaching a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing.

The notice said that the Dec. 15 tariffs were “suspended indefinitely.” The move provides formal notice of the decision on Friday not to proceed with the tariffs.

“The U.S. Trade Representative will continue to consider the actions being taken in this investigation. In the event that further modifications are appropriate, the U.S. Trade Representative intends to take into account the extensive comments and testimony previously provided,” the agency said in the notice.