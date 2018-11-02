U.S. official denies report of possible China trade deal: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior Trump administration official on Friday dismissed as untrue a media report that U.S. President Donald Trump was readying a possible trade deal with China, a CNBC reporter said in a post on Twitter.

“There is a long way to go,” on negotiations, the unnamed official told CNBC’s Eamon Javers, according to his tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Trump wanted to reach an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping and had asked key U.S. officials to begin drafting potential terms for a deal.

White House officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

On Thursday, Trump and Xi spoke by telephone in what both sides described as an positive call. Trump, in a tweet after their discussion, said he planned for the two leaders to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.

Hours later, however, the U.S. Justice Department accused another Chinese firm of unfair practices, part of an across-the-board pressure campaign by the Trump administration targeting China.