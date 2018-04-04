FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 5:36 PM / Updated a day ago

White House not planning new big trade initiative against China: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s administration does not at this time have another new, big trade initiative planned against China and is focused on implementing the moves that have already been announced, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The official said the administration was aware of the market reaction to the trade row with Beijing, but said economic fundamentals and long-term trends were more compelling to policymakers at the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
