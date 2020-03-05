Chinese private refiner buys U.S. crude after Beijing allows tariff waivers: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Chinese independent refinery has bought U.S. Mars crude for delivery in May, in a sign that American crude exports to the world’s largest oil importer may pick up after the two countries closed a trade deal at the start of the year.

China has pledged to buy at least $52.4 billion worth of U.S. energy products over the next two years, which can be met through substantial increases in crude imports from the United States, the top global oil producer, according to traders and analysts.