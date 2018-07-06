FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 1:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's central bank adviser says U.S. tariffs seen cutting GDP growth by 0.2 percent points: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A China central bank adviser said the planned U.S. import tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods will cut China’s growth by 0.2 percentage points but its overall impact will be limited, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Ma Jun told Xinhua that China will consider measures to help sectors that are hardest-hit by the trade war with the United States.

Washington’s initial import tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods will take effect at 0401 GMT, and Beijing has said its counter tariffs on U.S. goods will take effect immediately after that.

Reporting by Elias Glenn and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes

