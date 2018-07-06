China's central bank adviser says U.S. tariffs seen cutting GDP growth by 0.2 percent points: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - A China central bank adviser said the planned U.S. import tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods will cut China’s growth by 0.2 percentage points but its overall impact will be limited, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Ma Jun told Xinhua that China will consider measures to help sectors that are hardest-hit by the trade war with the United States.

Washington’s initial import tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods will take effect at 0401 GMT, and Beijing has said its counter tariffs on U.S. goods will take effect immediately after that.