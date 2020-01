FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, China April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese financial institutions are completely capable of coping with foreign competition as the sector is freed up, the central bank said on Thursday, after China and the United States signed a initial deal on trade.

The bank will strengthen financial supervision and prevent risks in the process of financial opening, it added in a statement.