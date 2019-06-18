China's Xi has phone call with Trump: Chinese state media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a Russian-Chinese energy and business forum on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Chinese state media said on Tuesday, coming at a time when the two biggest economies are embroiled in disputes over issues such as trade and security.

China’s state television CCTV said the two leaders had a phone call, but did not give any details.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he would meet with Xi at the G20 summit later this month, and that trade talks between the two countries were set to restart ahead of time.