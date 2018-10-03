FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 3, 2018 / 10:59 AM / in 26 minutes

Pompeo to visit China Monday

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to China on Monday, Chinese State Television reported on Wednesday, citing a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, with the two countries embroiled in an escalating trade war.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

The two governments will exchange views over their bilateral relationship and international and domestic issues concerning by both sides, it reported, without giving details.

Pompeo will travel to North Korea at the weekend for denuclearization talks with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, the State Department said on Tuesday, calling this “forward progress”, despite negative signals from Pyongyang.

Pompeo will also travel to Japan and South Korea.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Martin Pollard; Editing by Nick Macfie

