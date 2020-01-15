China to significantly increase U.S. soybean imports after Phase 1 deal: Global Times

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will significantly increase imports of U.S. soybeans after the Phase 1 trade deal is signed, the Global Times reported on Wednesday, citing comments from a senior Chinese economist at a state think tank.

Wang Liaowei, senior economist at China National Grain and Oils Information Center that is under the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, also told the paper that imports of U.S. products such as pork and cotton could also see a jump following the signing of the trade deal.