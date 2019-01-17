U.S., China in discussions for reopening chicken trade: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the news media after giving a television interview at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - Trade officials from the United States and China are in discussions to reopen China’s market to U.S. chicken exports, the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently told the U.S. meat industry that chicken products are being discussed as part of the broader trade negotiations with China to resolve the trade tensions between the two countries, the Journal reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the newspaper reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all of the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30.

The United States and China have been engaged in a bitter trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, industrial subsidies, intellectual property and cyber security.