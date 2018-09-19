China's Premier Li says unilateral trade actions will not resolve problems

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that multi-lateralism should be upheld, and that unilateral trade actions will not solve any problems.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a news conference at the 7th Summit of Heads of Government of CEEC and China in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The trend of globalization is unstoppable, even though there are flaws in the process, and the basic principle of free trade should be maintained, Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

China’s process of opening up will only quicken, Li said.

China and the United States plunged deeper into a trade war on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.