FILE PHOTO: Chinese official prepares the flags for the China-USA bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tariffs won’t resolve any problems in the ongoing bilateral trade dispute between China and the United States, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily press briefing, said China hopes that the United States will work with China to resolve each other’s concerns.