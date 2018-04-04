FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

China has never given in to external pressure: vice finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has never given in to external pressure, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Wednesday, shortly after Beijing unveiled a list of U.S. goods it will target in response to planned U.S. tariffs.

Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks at the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

External pressure will instead promote China’s development and innovation, Zhu told reporters in Beijing.

Friction is hard to avoid in fast-growing China-U.S. trade, and huge challenges face the two sides, but Zhu said he still hoped relations could return to a healthy track, since a trade war could hurt all sides.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

