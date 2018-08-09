Factbox: China tariffs on revised list of $16 billion U.S. goods

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it is slapping additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports from fuel and metals to autos and medical equipment, as the world’s largest economies escalated their trade dispute.
The tariffs will be activated on Aug. 23, the same day that the United States plans to begin collecting 25 percent extra in tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods.
The $16 billion of U.S. products are part of $50 billion of U.S. goods targeted by China. Tariffs on the $34 billion batch of products went into effect on July 6.
The items on the second batch announced on Wednesday differed from those in an earlier draft published in June, which included crude oil.
The number of categories of goods subject to tariffs rose to 333 from 114 in the June draft, although the total value is unchanged at around $16 billion due to the removal of crude oil.
Following is a list of the items for which the tariffs will be applied in late August.
PRODUCT PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
PREPARED ANIMAL FOLDER
1 23012010 Flours and meals of fish, of a kind used in animal feeding
2 26180010 Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or
steel containing mainly manganese
3 26190000 Slags, dross, scalings and other waste from the manufacture
of iron or steel
4 26209990 Ash and residues of other metals and their compounds
MINERAL FUELS AND MINERAL OILS
5 27011100 Anthracite coal, not agglomerated
6 27011210 Coking coal, not agglomerated
7 27011290 Other bituminous coal, not agglomerated
8 27011900 Other coal, not agglomerated
9 27012000 Coal, briquettes, and similar solid fuels
10 27021000 Lignite coal
11 27022000 Lignite coal, agglomerated
12 27030000 Peat
13 27040010 Coke and semi coke
14 27040090 Coke by-product
15 27050000 Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases
16 27060000 Tar distilled from coal and other mineral tars
17 27071000 Benzene
18 27072000 Toluene
19 27073000 Xylene
20 27074000 Naphthalene
21 27075000 Other aromatic hydrocarbon mixtures of which 65 percent or
more by volume distilled at 250 degrees Celsius by the ASTM
D86 method
22 27079100 Creosote oils
23 27079910 Phenols
24 27079990 Other aromatic products that are distilled from coke
25 27081000 Pitch obtained from coal tar or from other tar
26 27082000 Pitch coke obtained from coal tar or from other tar
27 27101210 Diesel and aviation fuel
28 27101220 Naphtha
29 27101230 Rubber solvent, paint solvent, extractive solvent
30 27101291 Nonene
31 27101299 Other light distillates
32 27101911 Aviation kerosene
33 27101912 Lamp kerosene
34 27101919 Other normal paraffin hydrocarbon or other kerosene
distillages oils and preparations
35 27101922 Fuel oils No. 5-7
36 27101923 Diesel
37 27101929 Other fuel oils
38 27101991 Lubricants
39 27101992 Grease
40 27101993 Base oil for lubricant
41 27101994 Liquid paraffin and heavy liquid paraffin
42 27101999 Other heavy distillates
43 27102000 Refined oil products that contain biodiesel or made from
biodiesel products
44 27109100 Waste oil containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs),
polychlorinated terphenyls (PCTs) or polychlorinated
biphenyls (PBBs)
45 27109900 Other waste oil
46 27111200 Liquefied propane
47 27111310 Liquefied propane used in the filling or refilling of
cigarette or similar lighters
48 27111390 Other liquefied propane
49 27111400 Liquefied ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene
50 27111910 Liquid or liquefied gas fuels in containers or cans used in
filling or refilling cigarette or similar lighters
51 27111990 Other liquefied petroleum gas and olefin gas
52 27112100 Natural gas
53 27112900 Petroleum gas and other olefin gas
54 27121000 Petroleum jelly
55 27122000 Paraffin wax containing by weight less than 0.75 percent of
oil
56 27129010 Microcrystalline petroleum wax
57 27129090 Other paraffin wax
58 27131110 Petroleum coke, not calcined, containing by weight less
than 3 percent of sulfur
59 27131190 Other petroleum coke, not calcined
60 27131210 Petroleum coke, calcined, containing by weight less than
0.8 percent of sulfur
61 27131290 Other petroleum coke, calcined
62 27132000 Petroleum bitumen
63 27139000 Other residue of petroleum oils obtained from bituminous
minerals
64 27141000 Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands
65 27149010 Natural asphalt
66 27149020 Emulsified bitumen and asphalt
67 27149090 Asphaltic rocks
68 27150000 Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, natural
bitumen, on petroleum bitumen, on mineral tar or mineral
tar pitch
69 29012100 Ethylene
70 29012200 Propene
71 29012410 1,3-Butadiene
72 29022000 Benzene
73 29025000 Styrene
74 29031500 1,2-Dichloroethane (ethylene dichloride)
75 29053100 Ethylene glycol (propane-1,2-diol)
76 29141100 Acetone
77 29173611 Pure terephthalic acid (PTA)
78 29261000 Acrylonitrile
79 29349990 Other heterocyclic compounds
ORGANIC SURFACE-AGENTS
80 34021300 Non-ionic organic surface active agents, whether or not put
up for retail sale
81 34031900 Other lubricating preparations (including cutting-oil
preparations, bolt or not release preparations, anti-rust
or anti-corrosion preparations and mould release
preparations, based on lubricants) and preparations of a
kind used for the oil or grease treatment of textile
materials, leather, fur skins or other materials, but
excluding preparations containing, as basic constituents,
70 percent or more by weight of petroleum oils or of oils
obtained from bituminous minerals
82 34039900 Lubricating preparations but excluding preparations
containing oil as basic constituent of petroleum oil or of
oils obtained from bituminous oil
83 35069190 Adhesives based on other rubber or polymers
84 39012000 Polyethylene, in primary forms, specific gravity >=0.94
Ethylenevinyl acetate copolymers, in primary forms
86 39014010 Ethylene-propylene copolymer, specific gravity <0.94
87 39014020 Linear low-density polyethylene
88 39019010 Ethylene-propylene copolymers (ethylene monomer unit by
weight is over propylene monomer unit), in primary forms
89 39021000 Polypropylene in primary forms
90 39023010 Ethylene-propylene copolymers (propylene monomer unit by
weight is over ethylene monomer unit), in primary forms
91 39023090 Other propylene copolymers, in primary forms
92 39151000 Waste, parings and scrap of polymers of ethylene
93 39152000 Waste, parings and scrap of polymers of styrene
94 39153000 Waste, parings and scrap of polymers of vinyl chloride
95 39159010 Waste, parings and scrap of polyethylene glycol
terephthalate
96 39159090 Other waste, parings and scrap, of plastics
97 40023990 CIIR or BIIR, in plates, sheets or strip
WOOD, CORK, PULP OF WOOD AND FIBER
98 44013100 Wood pellets
99 44013900 Other sawdust and wood waste and scrap, whether or not
agglomerated in logs, briquettes, pellets or similar forms,
other than wood pellets
100 44032190 Other pine logs, cross-section size of 15cm and above
101 45019010 Waste cork
102 47071000 Unbleached kraft paper or paperboard or corrugated paper or
paperboard
103 47072000 Other paper or paperboard made mainly of bleached Chemical
pulp, Not colored in the mass
104 47073000 Paper or paperboard made mainly of mechanical pulp
105 47079000 Other, including unsorted waste and scrap
106 51031090 Noils of fine animal hair, not of wool
107 51032090 Waste of fine animal hair, not of wool
108 51033000 Waste of coarse animal hair
109 51040090 garnetted stock of fine or coarse hair of other animal
110 52021000 Yarn waste (including threat waste)
111 52029100 Garnetted stock of cotton waste
112 52029900 Other cotton waste
113 55051000 Waste of synthetic fibers
114 55052000 Waste of artificial fibers
115 63101000 Sorted rags, scrap twine, cordage, rope and cables of
textile materials
116 63109000 Other rags, scrap twine, cordage, rope and cables of
textile materials
GLASS, PRECIOUS METAL AND BASE METAL
117 70022010 Preformed bars for drawing optical fiber
118 71129110 Waste and scrap of gold, including metal clad with gold
119 71129210 Waste and scrap of platinum, including metal clad with
platinum
120 72041000 Waste and scrap of cast iron
121 72042100 Waste and scrap of stainless steel
122 72042900 Waste and scrap of other alloy steel
123 72043000 Waste and scrap of tinned iron or steel
124 72044100 Turnings, shavings, chips, milling waste, sawdust, filings,
trimmings and stampings
125 72044900 Other ferrous waste and scrap
126 72045000 Remelting scrap ingots
127 73269019 Other articles or iron or steel for technical use
128 73269090 Other articles or iron or steel for other use
129 74040000 Copper waste and scrap
130 75030000 Nickel waste and scrap
131 76020000 Aluminum waste and scrap
132 79020000 Zinc waste and scrap
133 80020000 Tin waste and scrap
134 81019700 Tungsten waste and scrap
135 81033000 Tantalum waste and scrap
136 81042000 Magnesium waste and scrap
137 81060010 Unwrought bismuth; waste and scrap; powders
138 81083000 Titanium waste and scrap
139 81093000 Zirconium waste and scrap
140 81129210 Unwrought germanium
141 81129220 Unwrought vanadium
142 81129240 Unwrought niobium; waste and scrap; powders
143 81129290 Other unwrought base metal and its articles
144 81130010 Granules and powders of cermets and articles
145 81130090 Other cermets and articles, including waste and scrap
ELECTRICAL MACHINERY
146 85369011 Connector for a voltage not exceeding 36 volts
147 85369019 Other connectors
VEHICLES AND VESSELS
148 87012000 Road tractors for semitrailers
149 87013000 Tracklaying tractors
150 87019190 Other cars with engine power not exceeding 18KW
151 87019290 Other cars with engine power more than 18KW but not more
than 37KW
152 87019390 Other cars with engine power exceeding 37kW but not
exceeding 75kW
153 87019490 Other cars with engine power exceeding 75kW but not
exceeding 130kW
154 87019590 Other cars with engine power exceeding 130kW
155 87021020 Buses for transporting passengers at airport
156 87021091 Passenger buses (diesel), with 30 seats or more
157 87021092 Passenger buses with 20 seats or more, but not exceeding 29
seats
158 87022010 Buses for transporting passengers at airport, with
compression ignition internal combustion piston engine
(diesel or semi-diesel engines) and actuator motor
159 87022091 Buses with 30 seats or more, with compression ignition
internal combustion piston engine (diesel or semi-diesel
engines) and actuator motor
160 87022092 Buses with 20 seats or more, but not exceeding 29 seats,
with compression ignition internal combustion piston engine
(diesel or semi-diesel engines) and actuator motor
161 87022093 Buses with 10 seats or more, but not exceeding 19 seats,
with reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and
actuator motored
162 87023010 Buses with 30 seats or more, with spark ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine and actuator motor
163 87023020 Buses with 20 seats or more, but not exceeding 29 seats,
with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine and actuator motor
164 87023030 Buses with 10 seats or more, but not exceeding 19 seats,
with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine and actuator motor
165 87024010 Buses with 30 seats or more, with actuator motor only
166 87024020 Buses with 20 seats or more, but not exceeding 29 seats,
with actuator motor only
167 87024030 Buses with 10 seats or more, but not exceeding 19 seats,
but not exceeding 29 seats, with actuator motor only
168 87029010 Buses with 30 seats or more, with non-diesel engine
169 87029020 Buses with 20 seats or more, but not exceeding 29 seats,
with non-diesel engine
170 87029030 Buses with 10 seats or more, but not exceeding 19 seats,
with non-diesel engine
171 87031011 All-terrain vehicles
172 87031019 Other golf cars and similar vehicles
173 87031090 Vehicles specially designed for traveling on snow
174 87032130 Saloon cars with engine displacement not exceeding 1L
175 87032140 Off-road vehicles(4WD) with engine displacement not
exceeding 1L
176 87032150 Passenger cars (with 9 seats or less) with engine
displacement not exceeding 1L
177 87032190 Other vehicles with engine displacement not exceeding 1L
178 87032230 Saloon cars with engine displacement exceeding 1L but not
exceeding 1.5L
179 87032240 Off-road vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 1L but
not exceeding 1.5L
180 87032250 Passenger cars (with 9 seats or less) with engine
displacement exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L
181 87032290 Other vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 1L but
not exceeding 1.5L
182 87032341 Saloon cars with engine displacement exceeding 1.5L but not
exceeding 2L
183 87032349 Other vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 1.5L but
not exceeding 2L
184 87032351 Saloon cars with engine displacement exceeding 2L but not
exceeding 2.5L
185 87032359 Other vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 2L but
not exceeding 2.5L
186 87032361 Saloon cars with engine displacement exceeding 2.5L but not
exceeding 3L
187 87032369 Other vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 2.5L but
not exceeding 3L
188 87032411 Saloon cars with engine displacement exceeding 3L but not
exceeding 4L
189 87032419 Other vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 3L but
not exceeding 4L
190 87032421 Saloon cars with engine displacement exceeding 4L
191 87032423 Passenger cars (with 9 seats or less) with engine
displacement exceeding 4L
192 87032429 Other vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 4L
193 87033111 Saloon cars (diesel) with engine displacement not exceeding
194 87033119 Other diesel vehicles with engine displacement not
exceeding 1L
195 87033121 Saloon cars (diesel)with engine displacement exceeding 1L
but not exceeding 1.5L
196 87033122 Off-road vehicles (diesel) with engine displacement
exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L
197 87033123 Passenger cars (with 9 seats or less) with engine
displacement exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L
198 87033129 Other diesel vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 1L
but not exceeding 1.5L
199 87033211 Saloon cars (diesel) with engine displacement exceeding
1.5L but not exceeding 2L
200 87033212 Off-road vehicles (diesel) with engine displacement
exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L
201 87033213 Station wagons(9 seats or less, diesel) of cylinder
capacity exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L
202 87033219 other passenger vehicles(diesel) of a cylinder capacity
exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L
203 87033221 Saloon cars (diesel) of a cylinder capacity exceeding 2L
but not exceeding 2.5L
204 87033222 Off-road vehicles (diesel) of cylinder capacity exceeding
2L but not exceeding 2.5L
205 87033223 Station wagons (9 seats or less, diesel) of cylinder
capacity exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L
206 87033229 Other passenger vehicles (diesel) of cylinder capacity
exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L
207 87033311 Saloon cars (diesel) of a cylinder capacity exceeding 2,5L
but not exceeding 3L
208 87033313 Station wagons (9 seats or less, diesel) of cylinder
capacity exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L
209 87033319 Other passenger vehicles (diesel) of cylinder capacity
exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L
210 87033321 Saloon cars (diesel) of a cylinder capacity exceeding 3L
but not exceeding 4L,
211 87033322 Off-road vehicles (diesel) of cylinder capacity exceeding
3L but not exceeding 4L
212 87033323 Station wagons (9 seats or less, diesel) of cylinder
capacity exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L
213 87033329 Other passenger vehicles (diesel) of cylinder capacity
exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L
214 87033361 Saloon cars (diesel) of a cylinder capacity exceeding 4L
215 87033362 Off-road vehicles (diesel) of a cylinder capacity exceeding
216 87033363 Station wagons(9 seats or less, diesel) of a cylinder
capacity exceeding 4L
217 87033369 Other passenger vehicles (diesel) of a cylinder capacity
exceeding 4L
218 87034011 other vehicles equipped with ignition reciprocating piston
internal combustion engine and drive motor, except those
that can be charged by external power supply; sedan car
with cylinder capacity (displacement) within 1000ml
219 87034012 other vehicles equipped with ignition reciprocating piston
internal combustion engine and drive motor, except those
that can be charged by external power supply; off-road car
(4wheeldriven) with cylinder capacity (displacement) within
1000ml.
220 87034013 other vehicles equipped with ignition reciprocating piston
internal combustion engine and drive motor, except those
that can be charged by external power supply; passenger car
(9 seats and less) with cylinder capacity (displacement)
within 1000ml
221 87034019 other vehicles equipped with ignition reciprocating piston
internal combustion engine and drive motor, except those
that can be charged by external power supply; other cars
with cylinder capacity (displacement) within 1000ml
222 87034021 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity exceeding 1L but not
exceeding 1.5L, with spark ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for
charging by external power supply )
223 87034022 Off-road vehicles(4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 1L
but not exceeding 1.5L, with spark ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor
(Except for charging by external power supply )
224 87034023 Station wagons(9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity
exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L, with spark ignition
internal combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive
motor (Except for charging by external power supply )
225 87034029 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity exceeding 1L
but not exceeding 1.5L, with spark ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor
(Except for charging by external power supply )
226 87034031 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity exceeding 1.5L but not
exceeding 2L, with spark ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for
charging by external power supply )
227 87034039 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity exceeding
1.5L but not exceeding 2L, with spark ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor
(Except for charging by external power supply )
228 87034041 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity exceeding 2L but not
exceeding 2.5L, with spark ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for
charging by external power supply )
229 87034049 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity exceeding 2L
but not exceeding 2.5L, with sparkignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor
(Except for charging by external power supply )
230 87034051 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity exceeding 2.5L but not
exceeding 3L, with sparkignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for
charging by external power supply )
231 87034059 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity exceeding
2.5L but not exceeding 3L, with spark ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor
(Except for charging by external power supply )
232 87034061 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity exceeding 3L but not
exceeding 4L, with spark ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for
charging by external power supply )
233 87034069 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity exceeding 3L
but not exceeding 4L, with spark ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor
(Except for charging by external power supply )
234 87034071 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity exceeding 4L, with spark
ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine,
with drive motor (Except for charging by external power
supply )
235 87034073 Station wagons(9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity
exceeding 4L, with spark ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for
charging by external power supply )
236 87034079 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity exceeding 4L,
with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine, with drive motor (Except for charging by
external power supply )
237 87035011 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity cylinder not exceeding
1L,with compression ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel
engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by external
power supply )
238 87035019 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity cylinder not
exceeding 1L,with compression ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel
engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by external
power supply )
239 87035021 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity cylinder exceeding 1L but
not exceeding 1.5L,with compression ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi
diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by
external power supply )
240 87035022 Off-road vehicles(4WD)of cylinder capacity cylinder
exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L,with compression
ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston
engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive motor
(Except for charging external power supply )
241 87035023 Station wagons(9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity
cylinder exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging external power supply )
242 87035029 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity cylinder
exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L,with compression
ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston
engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive motor
(Except for charging external power supply )
243 87035031 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity cylinder exceeding 1.5L
but not exceeding 2L,with compression ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi
diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by
external power supply )
244 87035032 Off-road vehicles(4WD)of cylinder capacity cylinder
exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L,with compression
ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston
engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive motor
(Except for charging external power supply )
245 87035033 Station wagons(9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity
cylinder exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging external power supply )
246 87035039 Other passenger vehicles (9 seats or less) of cylinder
capacity cylinder exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging external power supply )
247 87035041 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity cylinder exceeding 2L but
not exceeding 2.5L,with compression ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi
diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by
external power supply )
248 87035042 Off-road vehicles(4WD)of cylinder capacity cylinder
exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L,with compression
ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston
engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive motor
(Except for charging external power supply )
249 87035043 Station wagons(9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity
cylinder exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging external power supply )
250 87035049 Other passenger vehicles (9 seats or less) of cylinder
capacity cylinder exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging external power supply )
251 87035051 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity cylinder exceeding 2.5L
but not exceeding 3L,with compression ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi
diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by
external power supply )
252 87035053 Station wagons(9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity
cylinder exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging external power supply )
253 87035059 Other passenger vehicles of cylinder capacity cylinder
exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L,with compression
ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston
engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive motor
(Except for charging external power supply )
254 87035061 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity cylinder exceeding 3L but
not exceeding 4L,with compression ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi
diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by
external power supply )
255 87035062 Off-road vehicles(4WD)of cylinder capacity cylinder
exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L compression ignition
internal combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel
or semi diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for
charging external power supply )
256 87035063 Station wagons(9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity
cylinder exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L,with compression
ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston
engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive motor
(Except for charging external power supply )
257 87035069 Other passenger vehicles (9 seats or less) of cylinder
capacity cylinder exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging external power supply )
258 87035071 Saloon cars of cylinder capacity cylinder exceeding 4L,with
compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating
piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel engine),with drive
motor (Except for charging by external power supply )
259 87035072 Off-road vehicles(4WD)of cylinder capacity cylinder
exceeding 4L,with compression ignition internal combustion
reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi diesel
engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by external
power supply )
260 87035073 Station wagons(9 seats or less)of cylinder capacity
cylinder exceeding 4L,with compression ignition internal
combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel or semi
diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for charging by
external power supply )
261 87035079 Other passenger vehicles (9 seats or less) of cylinder
capacity cylinder exceeding 4L,with compression ignition
internal combustion reciprocating piston engine(with diesel
or semi diesel engine),with drive motor (Except for
charging external power supply )
262 87041030 Electromobile dumpers for the transport of goods, designed
for off-highway use
263 87041090 Other dumpers designed for off-highway use
264 87042100 Other small truck, with compression ignition internal
combustion piston engine (diesel)
265 87042230 Other medium truck, with compression ignition internal
combustion piston engine (diesel)
266 87042240 Other heavy truck, with compression ignition internal
combustion piston engine (diesel)
267 87042300 Other ultra-heavy truck , with compression ignition
internal combustion piston engine(diesel)
268 87043230 Other truck, with spark ignition internal combustion piston
engine (gasoline), G.v.w. exceeding 5 tons, but not
exceeding 8 tons
269 87043240 Other truck, with spark ignition internal combustion piston
engine (gasoline), G.v.w. exceeding 8 tons
270 87049000 Other truck, with other engine
271 87051021 All road crane lorries of maximum lifting capacity not more
than 50 tons
272 87051022 All road crane lorries of a maximum lifting capacity
exceeding 50 tons but not exceeding 100 tons
273 87051023 All road crane lorries of a maximum lifting capacity
exceeding 100 tons
274 87051091 Other lorries Of maximum lifting capacity not more than 50
tons
275 87051092 Other lorries Of a maximum lifting capacity exceeding 50
tons but not exceeding 100 tons
276 87051093 Other lorries Of a maximum lifting capacity exceeding 100
tons
277 87071000 Bodies(including cabs), For the vehicles of heading No.
278 87079010 Bodies(including cabs), For the vehicles of subheadings No.
8702.1092,8702.1093,8702.9020 or 8702.9030
279 87079090 Bodies(including cabs), for Other vehicles
280 87091110 Electrical tractors for short distance transport of goods
281 87091190 Other electrical trucks for short distance transport of
goods
282 87091910 Other tractors for short distance transport of goods
283 87091990 Other non electrical trucks for short distance transport of
goods
284 87099000 Parts of works trucks for short distance transport of
goods, including tractors of the type used on railway
station platforms
285 87111000 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a small cylinder capacity
exceeding
286 87112010 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a cylinder capacity exceeding
50cc but not exceeding 100cc
287 87112020 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a cylinder capacity exceeding
100 cc but not exceeding 125cc
288 87112030 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a cylinder capacity exceeding
125 cc but not exceeding 150cc
289 87112040 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a cylinder capacity exceeding
150 cc but not exceeding 200cc
290 87112050 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a cylinder 200cc<250cc
291 87113010 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a small-to-medium cylinder
capacity
292 87113020 Motorcycles and mopeds, with reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine, Of a medium-to-heavy cylinder
capacity
293 87114000 Motorcycles and mopeds, With reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine of a heavy cylinder capacity
294 87115000 Motorcycles and mopeds, With reciprocating internal
combustion piston engine of a ultra-heavy cylinder capacity
295 87116000 Other motorcycles equipped with electric drive motor
296 87119000 Bicycle with other auxiliary engines, sidecar
297 87120020 Racing bicycle
298 87120030 Mountain bicycle
299 87120041 16”, 18”, or 20” cross-country bicycles
300 87120049 Other cross-country bicycles
301 87120081 Bicycles, 16 inches or less, not specified
302 87120089 Other bicycles, not specified
303 87120090 Other cycles, not motorized
304 87141000 Other parts and accessories there of, of motorcycles and
mopeds
305 87142000 Parts and accessories Of carriages for disabled persons
306 87149100 Frames and forks, and parts thereof cycles not motorized
307 87149210 Wheel rims of cycles not motorized
308 87149290 Spokes of cycles not motorized
309 87149310 Hubs of cycles not motorized
310 87149320 Free wheel
311 87149390 sprocket wheels
312 87149400 Brakes, including coaster braking hubs and hub brakes, and
parts thereof cycles not motorized
313 87149500 Saddles of cycles not motorized
314 87149610 Pedals and parts thereof cycles not motorized
315 87149620 Crank gear and parts thereof cycles not motorized
316 87149900 Other parts and accessories of cycles not motorized
317 87150000 Baby carriages and parts thereof
318 87161000 Trailers and semitrailers of the caravan type, for housing
or camping
319 87162000 Self loading or self unloading trailers and semi trailers
for agricultural purposes
320 87163110 Oil tanker trailers and semi trailers
321 87163190 Other tanker trailers and tanker semi trailers
322 87163910 Van trailers and semi trailers
323 87163990 Other trailers and semi trailers for the transport of goods
324 87164000 Other trailers and semi trailers, not specified
325 87168000 Other vehicles, not mechanically propelled, not specified
326 89080000 Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up
327 90011000 Optical fibers, optical fiber bundles and cables
328 90181310 Magnetic resonance imaging apparatus
329 90181930 Patient monitors
330 90185000 Other ophthalmic instruments and appliances
331 90189099 Other instruments and appliances used in other medical,
surgical or veterinary sciences, of heading 90.18
332 90221400 Other medical, surgical or veterinary X-ray applications
333 90229090 Other equipment and parts listed in heading 90.22
Reporting by Stella Qiu, Lusha Zhang and Beijing Newsroom