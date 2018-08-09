Factbox: China tariffs on revised list of $16 billion U.S. goods

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it is slapping additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports from fuel and metals to autos and medical equipment, as the world’s largest economies escalated their trade dispute.

The tariffs will be activated on Aug. 23, the same day that the United States plans to begin collecting 25 percent extra in tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods.

The $16 billion of U.S. products are part of $50 billion of U.S. goods targeted by China. Tariffs on the $34 billion batch of products went into effect on July 6.

The items on the second batch announced on Wednesday differed from those in an earlier draft published in June, which included crude oil.

The number of categories of goods subject to tariffs rose to 333 from 114 in the June draft, although the total value is unchanged at around $16 billion due to the removal of crude oil.

Following is a list of the items for which the tariffs will be applied in late August.

