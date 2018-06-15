USTR says tariffs on revised China product list to start July 6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on July 6 on a slimmed-down product list of Chinese goods worth $34 billion that excludes television sets and other consumer products, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer (front), a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The revisions remove some 515 items from an initial list published in early April following a public comment period, bringing the list to 818 product lines. But USTR is adding a second tranche of 284 product lines worth $16 billion that will bring the total back up to the initial target of $50 billion.

Tariffs on the added products, which benefit from China’s industrial development subsidy programs including the “Made in China 2025” technology upgrade plan, will go into effect later after a public comment period and hearing, USTR said.

“China’s government is aggressively working to undermine America’s high-tech industries and our economic leadership through unfair trade practices and industrial policies like ‘Made in China 2025,’” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

“Technology and innovation are America’s greatest economic assets and President Trump rightfully recognizes that if we want our country to have a prosperous future, we must take a stand now to uphold fair trade and protect American competitiveness,” Lighthizer added.