China's premier says need to oppose unilateralism, trade protectionism

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said a trade war of unilateralism will not only harm bilateral interests but also hurt common interests of the world, according to a statement released by the state council on Monday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Amid uncertainties in global economic conditions, it is required of us to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism, Li told United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in a meeting in Beijing on Sunday.

Challenging multilateralism with unilateralism will threaten global peace and stability, Li added.