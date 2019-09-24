China supports enterprises to buy certain amount of U.S. farm products: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - China will support enterprises to continue to purchase certain amount of U.S. farm products, including soybeans and pork, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing official sources.

China’s Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will continue to exclude the above agricultural products from the additional tariffs on U.S. goods, it added.

The development comes after the United States had removed tariffs from over 400 Chinese products in response to requests from U.S. companies.