FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 11, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

China markets regulator says trade war does not benefit U.S. or China

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The head of China’s market regulator said on Tuesday a trade war does not benefit China or the United States and tensions can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese officials prepare the flags for the China-U.S. bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Zhang Mao, head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, made the remarks during a meeting with Procter & Gamble President and Chief Executive Officer David Taylor in Beijing.

Zhang also said China would treat all companies equally, including foreign firms.

Taylor said Procter & Gamble would continue to increase investment to provide better products to Chinese consumers.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.