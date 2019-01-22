U.S. rejects offer from China for preparatory trade talks: FT

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a bench painted in the colours of the U.S. flag outside a clothing store in Beijing, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has rejected an offer from China for preparatory trade talks this week ahead of high-level negotiations scheduled for next week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the talks.

The proposed trip by Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen and Vice Finance Minster Liao Min was offered to pave the way for talks between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and top U.S. officials set for Jan. 30-31.

U.S. stocks extended losses and the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen after the FT report on concern the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies will continue and ultimately harm the global economy.