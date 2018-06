BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday that it would assess the potential impact on Chinese companies of new investment restrictions expected to be announced by the United States.

FILE PHOTO: A staff member walks past U.S. and Chinese flags placed for a joint news conference by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The ministry gave no other details in a brief statement.

Washington is developing rules to be unveiled on Friday that would restrict Chinese investment in U.S. technology companies.