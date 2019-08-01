Business News
August 1, 2019 / 7:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Retail trade group says plan to impose new tariffs will raise prices, hurt jobs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Retail Federation, a top U.S. trade group, said President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1, is a flawed strategy that will raise prices and hurt jobs.

“We are disappointed the administration is doubling-down on a flawed tariff strategy that is already slowing U.S. economic growth, creating uncertainty and discouraging investment,” Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French said in a statement.

“These additional tariffs will only threaten U.S. jobs and raise costs for American families on everyday goods.”

