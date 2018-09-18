China says has no choice but to retaliate against latest U.S. tariffs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has no choice but to retaliate against the latest U.S. tariffs and hopes the United States would correct its behavior, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, without specifying what actions it will take.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with Beijing on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of imports, in a move one senior Chinese regulator said “poisoned” the atmosphere for negotiations.