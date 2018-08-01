FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

China says it will retaliate if U.S. takes further trade measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it will retaliate if the United States takes further steps hindering trade, after a source said the Trump administration proposes slapping 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing that U.S. pressure on trade won’t work, and that Beijing has always upheld using dialogue to resolve trade issues.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
