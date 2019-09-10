China to buy U.S. goods to sweeten trade deal: SCMP

(Reuters) - China is expected to buy more agricultural products in hope for a better trade deal with the United States, South China Morning Post reported bit.ly/2manJ5q on Tuesday, citing a source.

Officials were discussing a deal, which would be reviewed when Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington in October, SCMP reported.

The text of the deal is based on a draft the two sides negotiated in April, SCMP added.