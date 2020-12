FILE PHOTO: U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will issue an advisory to American businesses, warning them of data security risks associated with using communications equipment and services from China-linked companies, Axios reported on Tuesday bit.ly/3mIiljp.