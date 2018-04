BEIJING (Reuters) - A vessel carrying 70,223 tonnes of sorghum from the United States bound for Asia on Thursday switched its destination to the Canary Islands’ Las Palmas, in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data.

The ‘RB Eden’ loaded U.S. sorghum from trader ADM’s Corpus Christi Grain Elevator on March 18, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.