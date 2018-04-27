Vessel carrying U.S. sorghum heads to China even after Beijing tariff: Eikon data

BEIJING (Reuters) - A vessel carrying 68,915 tonnes of sorghum from the United States switched its destination to Nansha port in southern China on Friday from Singapore, even after Beijing China’s move to impose hefty deposits on U.S. shipments of the grain.

The Cetus Ocean loaded U.S. sorghum from trader ADM’s Corpus Christi grain elevator in Texas on March 10 and had been heading for Singapore, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

It is due to arrive in China on May 2, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data.

The vessel is one of almost two dozen heading to Asia, which traders said have been stranded at sea as a result of the Chinese government’s move.

Some Chinese sorghum importers have asked Beijing to waive the 178.6-percent anti-dumping deposit on U.S. imports already at sea, as companies rushed to sell stranded China-bound cargoes that were on the water at big discounts.