China's COFCO confirms purchase of two batches of U.S. soybeans

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s COFCO group said it had recently bought two batches of soybeans from the United States, amid a truce in a trade war between the two nations.
The state-owned agriculture conglomerate made the purchases “based on domestic demand” and “to fulfil the consensus reached by leaders of China and the U.S. during G20”, according to a statement published on the company’s website and dated Dec. 19.
COFCO did not specify volumes of the purchases.
Reporting by Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Joseph Radford